Man who arrested armed robbers gets chieftaincy title

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The braveness of a 42-year-old man has earned him a chieftaincy role in the Adansi Praso Traditional Council in the Adansi South District of the Ashanti Region.



Mr. Alex Osei Donkoh as known in private life is now called Nana Osei Okogyeaman I, following his enstoolment as Gyaasehene by the traditional leaders and people of Adansi Praso on Thursday, April 20, 2023.



After going through the customary and traditional processes, the new Gyaasehene was outdoored and presented to the family and the entire Adansi Praso Township in a very colourful procession through the principal streets.



The Chief of Adansi Praso, Nana Agyemang Pemsan I, explained that this is in recognition of his outstanding contributions towards the peace and development of the area.



According to him, through the effort of Nana Osei Okogyeaman(Alex Donkoh), the community is presently enjoying peace and stability after he waged war against notorious criminals who were tormenting the lives of the locals which in the long run induced the people into post-traumatic stress disorder.



“He hunted them down, got them arrested, and subsequently handed them to the police for prosecution. Unarguably, he deserves commendation and the title adorn on him will forever remain in his house”. He reiterated.



He, therefore, appealed to him to help foster peace and unity within the area and beyond.



Meanwhile, the Kyidomhene of Adanse Praso, Nana Okofo Tabi assured the new Gyaasehene of their unflinching support toward the development of the area.



Speaking with Angel FM and Rich FM reporter, Kwame Owusu Asante Shadrack after the function, the new Gyaasehene pledged to make peace, unity and development his focus.



He, however, appealed to the government and benevolent individuals to help build a police station as lands are available for the project to help mitigate crime and other related illegalities.



On part of the youth, he urged them to focus on building a better carrier through lawful means and desist from get-rich-quick syndrome since that could taint their future growth.



The installation ceremony brought together high-profile personalities including DCE for Assin North, Hon. Charles Ohene Andoh, Chief of Assin Dansame, DCE for New Edubiase, Chiefs across the region and some political representatives.