Man who allegedly killed and buried mother arrested

General News of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

The 35-year-old man who was on the run after allegedly killing and secretly burying her 86-year-old mother has been arrested.



The Police was on a manhunt for Benjamin Kofi Yeboah for allegedly killing the mother and burying her at Ayigbe Town, Dome Kwabenya in Accra.



He was arrested moments after the Police and NADMO officials had exhumed the body of Madam Abraa Mansa.



When the body was discovered, her head was down and legs up.



An attempt was made to lynch him (suspect) but he was saved by the assemblyman for Ayigbe Town, Ebenezer Kwao.



He was sent to the custody of the Dome Kwabenya District Police Command at Taifa Bankyease.