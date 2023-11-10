Man who allegedly committed suicide in E/R had a shrine in his room

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 10 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

It has been revealed that the young man who purportedly committed suicide in his home at Dabiasem, a suburb of New Juaben North municipality in the Eastern region, had a shrine in his room.



Yaw Christopher, a young man, was discovered dead in his room on the morning of Wednesday, November 8, 2023.



He allegedly apologised for his intention to commit suicide while directing his family to sell his properties and use the proceeds to care for his mother, Martha Yaa Badu.



“Oh God please forgive me! If found, please sell my house and properties and help my mother Martha Yaa Badu. Rest in Peace to my soul,” Yaw Christopher’s suicide letter cited by Nyankonton Mu Nsem read.



In his suicide note, he also requested that all of his possessions be sold and the proceeds given to his mother.



Christopher was discovered hanging in his room after his neighbours noticed his disappearance and had to force his door open.