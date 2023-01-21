Man vomits, urinates blood after alleged police brutality

Regional News of Saturday, 21 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The residents of Anyinabrim in the Assin South District of the Central Region are demanding an investigation into the alleged brutality on a 23-year-old man, by five policemen from the Assin Anyinabrim Police Command.



The uncle of the victim in an interview explained that the victim was harvesting oranges with his friends in his house when a team of police officers unprovoked pounced on them and subjected the victim to severe brutality.



His friends observing the bad situation took to their heels and reported to the town folks who they later besieged the police station in an attempt to attack the police men.



They are therefore calling on the IGP, Dr. Akuffo Dampare to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.



Currently, the victim who urinates and vomits blood is receiving treatment at the local health clinic under the guidance of the police.



Meanwhile, the Assin South District police command reacting to the allegations debunked the claim of assault and brutality.



They explained that they received a tip-off that the victim and his accomplices were engaging in illegal activities which they proceeded to effect an arrest but the victim resisted by attacking the police.



They also claimed that the Doctor’s report has shown that the victim was suffering from Hernia and he had not eaten the whole day at time of the arrest which landed him at the hospital.



Meanwhile, the case is under investigation at the Assin Anyinabrim police command.



