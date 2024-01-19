Man sues banker for refusing to marry him after 6-year KNUST scholarship, huge bills

General News of Friday, 19 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

An Accra businessman has initiated legal proceedings against one Mercy Agyei from Kumasi, accusing her of breaching a contractual commitment to marry him after he sponsored her to complete University among other heavy expenses, MyNewsGh.com has filed.



The two love birds agreed for the man, identified as Mr. Otoo to sponsor Mercy’s tertiary education after which she will marry him.



Mr. Otoo claims to have fulfilled this six-year commitment, not only covering Mercy’s educational expenses but also extending support to her brother’s schooling from primary to present-day SHS education. Additionally, he claims responsibility for Madam Frema’s (Mercy’s mother) well-being, encompassing financial support, medical expenses, and assistance in her trading business in Kumasi.



He told the Kumasi court that he opted to finance Mercy Agyei’s higher education until graduation because a verbal agreement was reached.



Mercy Agyei led the man, Mr. Otoo to meet her mother, Madam Adwoa Frema, on June 4, 2017, at a Kwadaso apartment which rent he paid for.



According to Mr. Otoo’s statement of claim, with Madam Frema’s explicit approval, Mercy agreed in July 2017 to relocate to Tema, where she would reside with him and pursue her studies while he took care of her fully.



Mr. Otoo said he fulfilled his part of the agreement by securing admission for Agyei at the University of Professional Studies in Accra (UPSA).



She was later withdrawn from UPSA and subsequently he used his influence to get her admitted to the then Accra Polytechnic.



Mr. Otoo told the court that he continued to support Agyei financially throughout her three-year HND program in Marketing at the Accra Poly.



This was followed by another two-year top-up program at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), culminating in her graduation with a BSc in Marketing in March 2023 all at his cost.



Mr. Otoo claims to have fulfilled this six-year commitment, not only covering Mercy's educational expenses but also extending support to her brother's schooling from primary to present-day SHS education. Additionally, he claims responsibility for Madam Frema's (Mercy's mother) well-being, encompassing financial support, medical expenses, and assistance in her trading business in Kumasi.



Mercy Agyei led the man, Mr. Otoo to meet her mother, Madam Adwoa Frema, on June 4, 2017, at a Kwadaso apartment which rent he paid for.



Mr. Otoo said he fulfilled his part of the agreement by securing admission for Agyei at the University of Professional Studies in Accra (UPSA).



Following her graduation, Mercy who is now gainfully employed at Absa Bank as a Contract Staff, has reneged on her earlier commitment to marry him, he told the court.



Consequently, Mr. Otoo, through his solicitor, Kwamina Mensah Esq of Darls Legal Consult Limited in Kumasi, has filed a lawsuit seeking special damages of GHc350,000.



Mr. Otoo claims to have fulfilled this six-year commitment, not only covering Mercy's educational expenses but also extending support to her brother's schooling from primary to present-day SHS education. Additionally, he claims responsibility for Madam Frema's (Mercy's mother) well-being, encompassing financial support, medical expenses, and assistance in her trading business in Kumasi.



Mercy Agyei led the man, Mr. Otoo to meet her mother, Madam Adwoa Frema, on June 4, 2017, at a Kwadaso apartment which rent he paid for.



Mr. Otoo said he fulfilled his part of the agreement by securing admission for Agyei at the University of Professional Studies in Accra (UPSA).



Following her graduation, Mercy who is now gainfully employed at Absa Bank as a Contract Staff, has reneged on her earlier commitment to marry him, he told the court.



Consequently, Mr. Otoo, through his solicitor, Kwamina Mensah Esq of Darls Legal Consult Limited in Kumasi, has filed a lawsuit seeking special damages of GHc350,000.



This amount is claimed as compensation for the money expended by Mr. Otoo on Mercy Agyei in light of her alleged breach of the promise to marry him.



The case is set to be heard at the Kumasi District Court on February 20, 2024.



