Source: Starr FM

Man stripped naked and lynched by unknown residents

The body was found on Monday morning

A man believed to be about 25 years of age has been lynched in Adweso Mile -50 junction area in the Eastern Regional Capital, Koforidua.



The naked body of the victim was found on the streets early Monday morning.



Police investigators examination and inspection of the body revealed deep cuts on the right side of the head and also at the buttocks of the deceased.



There was also a cut on the penis and multiple injuries all over the body.



Meanwhile, Assembly Member for the area Ebenezer Opare has told Police investigators that the deceased is not known in the community, therefore, believes he might have been lynched in a different community but dumped in his electoral area to thwart arrest.



The body has been deposited at the Eastern Regional Hospital Morgue after Dr. Eunice Kegyeda medically confirmed him dead.



The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command DSP Ebenezer Tetteh told Starr News that investigation is ongoing but, however, appealed to the general public whose relative is missing to report to the police for identification.

