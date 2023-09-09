Man stabs sister for preventing him from killing mother at Twifo Praso

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 23-year-old man is reported to have stabbed his sister, Vida Nanor, for preventing him from killing his own mother at Twifo 34 in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region, on Friday.



According to information gathered by Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan, the suspect, told her mother that he wanted to sell some cocoa beans which belongs to his mother in order to get some money for himself, but the mother did not agree.



The suspect assaulted the 57-year-old mother with a sharp machete in an attempt to butcher her because he was upset that his mother had refused to let him sell the cocoa beans.



Since the suspect’s elderly sister Monica Nanor was already on the scene, she hurried to prevent his enraged brother from hurting the elderly woman.



While she was attempting to do this, Joseph Nanor, the suspect turned on her and stabbed her sister numerous times in the hands, head, and side.



The victim, Vida Nanor, is currently receiving urgent medical care at the Twifo Praso District Government while the suspect has been arrested and is in custody at the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District Police Command assisting investigation.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch the latest episode of Legal Agenda on insurance claims on GhanaWeb TV







