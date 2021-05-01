Man stabs brother to death at Sekondi

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: GNA

What started as a usual brotherly quarrel turned bloody when a 25-year old Benya Akromah stabbed his younger brother, Emmanuel Akromah, aged 18, to death at Essaman near Nkotompo, a suburb of Sekondi in the Western Region.



The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Western Regional Police Command told the Ghana News Agency that at about 11:50 pm Thursday evening, the Sekondi Police received a complaint from Esi Kakraba, mother to the deceased about the incident.



She reported that her two sons engaged in a fight around 1900 hours at Essaman, with the elder brother allegedly slashing a sharp object around the throat of the younger.



She said, the deceased was subsequently rushed to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital (ENRH) and was admitted for treatment, but died few hours later.



The body of the deceased is currently deposited at the Takoradi Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy, whilst Police investigations continued, the PRO added.