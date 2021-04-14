Man stabbed to death in Oti Region

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: GNA

A 50-year-old man, has been stabbed to death by his cousin during a family disagreement at Bodada in the Jasikan District of the Oti Region.



Francis Brown, who allegedly stabbed his cousin to death, had fled from the town.



Police Superintendent, Mr Lawrence Gbele of the Jasikan District Police Command, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said a search for the suspect has begun and appealed to the community to assist in arresting him.



He said neighbours found the deceased in a pool of blood in his house on Tuesday morning with multiple wounds on his legs and stomach.



Mr Gbele said the body was recovered and sent to the morgue of the Hohoe Municipal hospital for preservation.



He said the Police had commenced investigations into the death.