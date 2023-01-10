Man shoots friend after accusing him of attempting to snatch his wife

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Police in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality of the Ashanti Region are on the heels of a 43-year-old farmer suspected to shot his own friend to death.



According to a report by Adomonline.com, Akwasi Noshi shot his friend, Yaw Saahene, 35, dead during a confrontation after he accused his friend of attempting to snatch his wife.



Akwasi is said to have instigated a fight with his friend despite his wife and Saahene’s insistence on being innocent.



The matter according to neighbours was considered settled following their intervention however, Akwasi under the pretext of burying the hatchet invited his friend to his home where he shot him.



The suspect shot his friend multiple times in the stomach area as he entered the compound and subsequently fled the scene.



The incident is said to have occurred at Tepa-Mabang with the police visiting the scene in its aftermath.



The police have since deposited the body of the deceased at the Tepa Government Hospital with a manhunt underway to arrest the suspect.







