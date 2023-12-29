Man shoots ex-wife to death at Amasaman, turns gun on himself

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 29 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A mother of two operating a pub at Amasaman Three Junction in Accra was gruesomely killed by her ex-husband on Thursday, December 28, 2023.



According to sources, the lady identified as Esinam Vivian has been legally separated from her ex-husband due to constant threats and abuse.



However, around 2:00 pm on Thursday, her ex-husband carrying a pistol stormed the pub and shot her three times before turning the gun on himself.



Videos of the bloody incident sighted by GhanaWeb shows the deceased woman lying in a prone position in a pool of blood.



Another video from the scene also shows the ex-husband struggling for life with blood running out of his body and surrounded by some police officers who responded to the scene.



It is however not known of the ex-husband who was carried away by the police survived the gunshot.



The marriage between the deceased and her killer who have two children together was said to have been dissolved by a court following an application by the deceased.



GA/SARA