Man shoots 42-year-old wife to death at Nkronso Abesim

A locally manufactured single-barrel gun was found at the scene

A man reportedly shot his 42-year-old wife to death at their family home on Monday, police said on Tuesday.



The incident occurred at Nkronso Abesim, a community near Apedwa in the Eastern Region, local police confirmed to dailymailgh.com.



The deceased named as Abena Owusua was found lying in a pool of blood with suspected gunshot wounds on a wooden structure.



Her body has since been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.



Eastern Region Police Spokesperson Sargent Francis Gomado said it has opened a murder investigation into the incident.



The suspect, Samuel Gyekye, 35, is at large.



“So we are therefore appealing to the public to be on the lookout to assist us to get this suspect arrested to assist police investigations”, the police spokesperson said.



A locally manufactured single-barrel gun loaded with BB cartridge which found at the scene has been retrieved by the police.





