Man sets leg of fetish priest ablaze in Upper West Region for sleeping with his wife

A 40-year-old man at Hamile in the Upper West Region has allegedly set the leg of a traditional priest ablaze after he caught him having sex with his wife.



The man, Baba Seidu, who is currently on the run, is said to have gathered information from friends and fami9ly that the priest was taking advantage of the wife.



Narrating the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nssem, Rainbow Radio’s Abubakar Nuhu said the man who had been married to the wife for six years but without a child went to the traditional priest for help.



The priest offered to help the couple but asked the man to allow the wife to spend two days in his shine so he could work on her.



But after the two days, Baba Seidu, who felt no change, sent the wife back to the priest.



However, the priest was taking advantage of the situation to sleep with his wife.



The man then plotted to catch him in the act, and so frequently visited him and on his third visit reportedly caught him having sex with his wife.



He then asked the wife to go home and picked a fight with the traditional priest who threatened to kill him.



Out of anger, the 40-year-old man attacked the priest, set his leg ablaze, and took off.

