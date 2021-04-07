Man’s body found washed ashore at Winneba beach

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Office of Ndaada Electoral Area is asking for the public’s help after a man’s body washed ashore at Winneba in the Central Region.



The body was found off the beach by residents in the area Wednesday, April 7, 2021.



The man was not wearing any clothing, and no identifying information could be found at the scene, Assemblyman William De-Cathia told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 Fm.



He said the young man is a stranger in the area and asking the public

to help identify the man.



According to him, he reported the incident at the police station, but all efforts to identify him proved futile.



He added that when the family of the deceased come forward, traditional leaders in the area would perform the needed rites to pacify the community.



He said the body has been deposited at the Winneba Municipal Hospital Morgue.