Regional News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Man returns home a week after 'drowning'

A young man believed to have drowned in the sea at Goi in the West Ada District of the Greater Accra Region has reunited with family a week after the alleged incident.



42-year-old Livingston Amornortey Sebi, on February 14, 2020 got missing when he went swimming after attending a funeral but never returned.



Three days of search for his corpse along the Eastern coast of the region proved futile as only his clothes were found at the beach confirming his drowning.



Seven days later, on Sunday 21 February 2021 at around 1am, the young man who owns a hotel at Ashaiman was found at the beach with white cloth around his waist and a knife hanging on him.



The troubled-looking man claims that he was led by two old men from unknown destination who clothed him with the white cloth but deserted him upon reaching the community beach.



Information has it that he requested to see three relatives for a reason best known to him but the elders declined.



He has since been taken to his residence at Ashaiman on an unstable mind, while community priests continue to perform rites to stabilise him, and also to unravel the reason behind his mysterious disappearance and subsequent return.



While some residents say the incident was a well orchestrated plan, others believe the young man had suffered punishment from deities he worships.