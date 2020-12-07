Politics of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Man reportedly shot for snatching ballot box at Awutu Senya West

A photo of a ballot box

News coming in indicates that one person has been shot in the Awutu Senya West constituency in the Central Region.



The person whose name has been withheld was allegedly shot for trying to snatch a ballot box at a polling station in the constituency.



This news was reported by Accra-based Joy FM but GhanaWeb cannot independently verify the reports of death of the man.



GhanaWeb will follow this story to update you on any developments.



More soon:



Follow our livestream below:







You can also watch our earlier coverage below.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.