Man lynched after butchering concubine to death

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 42-year-old-year-old man, known as Efo has been lynched by some angry youth for butchering his 39-year-old concubine, Sister Ataa, at Nweneso No. 3 in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.



According to reports filed by Rainbow Radio Accra, Efo had often tried to kill Sister Ataa after consistently accusing her of cheating, but all his initial efforts failed.



However, Efo allegedly confronted Sister Ataa on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at a farming site in the community and butchered her.



The youth in the community, upon hearing that Efo had murdered her concubine, attacked him angrily and burned him as their own way of serving justice to the deceased.



The report confirmed that the bodies of both Efo and Sister Ataa have been conveyed by the Fuase Police to the Toase Morgue pending autopsy.