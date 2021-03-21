Man loses arm after police assault at Asutsuare

Regional News of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Source: starrfmonline.com

The arm of a 30-year-old resident of Juapong injured by a Police officer has been amputated at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital.



The victim Felix Kwame Nortey is demanding justice. Richard Manyo, brother of the victim explained to Starr News that on February 21, 2021 while on four different motorbikes from Juapong in the Volta Region to Ashaiman in Greater Accra Region, a police officer later identified as Wisdom Glavui who was then on Police checkpoint duty at Asutsuare in Shai -District allegedly hit the arm of the victim with the barrel of the gun without any provocation resulting in the severe injury.



He said the arm of the victim was immediately numbed but the victim began to feel severe pains later forcing them to send him to a nearby health facility for first aid, however, he was referred to VRA Hospital where he was subsequently referred to St. Joseph Hospital in Koforidua.



“It happened on Sunday 21st February 2021, when we were on our way to Accra from Juapong in the Volta region on reaching Asutsuare barrier we saw two policemen sitting at the post. we were four motorbikes coming so I was leading and my brother is the second. Before we got there one of the Police officers stood up all that I heard was a sound. He said the policeman broke his hand,” Mr. Manyo said.



He added that “the police did not stop us. No policeman stopped as and we did not stop. He hit him with the mouth of the riffle. We rushed him to the clinic for first aid before I returned to complain to the police officers when I went to them the Policeman denied the incident. My brother’s hand was amputated a week ago at St. Joseph Hospital in Koforidua”.



A formal complaint has been lodged at the Police and the case referred to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command however according to the family, nothing has been done in pursuit of justice for the victim.



The family is calling on the Inspector General of Police to intervene and offer them justice and compensation.