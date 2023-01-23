Man kills son for being stubborn

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 23 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A farmer in his late 40s is reported to have shot his son to death during an argument.



The son, whose name has been given as Ankoo, 25, according to 3news.com, died on the spot at the Ahuntumanu community.



Confirming the incident, an Assembly member for the area Stephen Ackah stated that the suspect, identified as uncle Awortwe, confronted his son about his bad behavior, which included stealing valuable items from his house whenever he visited.



However, during the last visit, he attempted to take his father's hunting gun away, but his father got upset and shot him.



“The information I have gathered is that the son who is now deceased has become a burden on his father due to his bad attitude. He lives in Kwesimintsim, and whenever he visits his father, he steals almost everything in the house and sells it.



“His father has been complaining on several occasions, but he is not changing his bad attitude. So, it is alleged that he came to visit his father and exhibited a similar attitude; this time, he wanted to take his hunting gun away. His father got frustrated and shot him.” 3news.com quoted Stephen Ackah.



Stephen Ackah added that the sound of the gunshot made members of the community rush to the scene, only to find his son dead in a pool of blood.



“They heard gunshots and rushed to their house, but they only found the lifeless body of Ankoo in a pool of blood. He was already dead,” he added.



Meanwhile, the Ahanta West District Police Command has apprehended uncle Awortwe and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.



The lifeless body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.



NYA/SEA