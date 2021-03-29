Man killed for stealing GH¢800

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A man, only identified as Awuni has been lynched to death by residents of Makro, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region for stealing an amount of GH¢800.



The suspected robber carried his operation on a businesswoman named Dorothy and her daughter at knife point, a report by Daily Guide said.



According to an eyewitness, the deceased threatened to slash the throat of the woman’s daughter if Dorothy refuses to give him all the money she had at the moment.



The victim then emptied her bag and gave out her GH¢800 including her mobile phone to safeguard her life and that of her daughter.



“After Awuni took the money, Dorothy’s daughter started shouting for help. The residents started chasing him and arrested him at the Pipe Junction. They caned him and later lynched him,” the eye witness narrated.



The suspected robber’s remains have been deposited at the morgue awaiting autopsy.



The police, on the other hand, is yet to launch an investigation into the matter.