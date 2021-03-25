Man killed for not giving friend palm wine

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 25 March 2021

A 53-year-old farmer in the Volta Region died from gunshot wounds after his colleague got furious over his refusal to give him a calabash of fresh palm wine.



Asaase Radio’s Albert Kuzor reports that the 53-year-old palm wine tapper, Nobert Ataafi, was killed in Alavanyo Wudidi in the Volta Region during a disagreement over palm wine.



According to eyewitnesses, the deceased was allegedly killed by his colleague Akakpovi Tsatsu when he refused to give the latter some of his local wine.



The eyewitnesses said 52-year-old Tsatsu, who is popularly known as Kodzovi Komla, amid the rage shot his gun at Ataafi and fled.



According to the police, some irate residents physically assaulted the suspect when he was tracked down from his hideout. He was later handed over to the Kpando police for investigation.