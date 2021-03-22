Man killed and tied to an electric pole

Regional News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A man believed to be in his 60s has been found dead at Dennis, a suburb at Gomoa Budumburam in the Central Region.



The man was found dead and tied to an electric pole on Sunday, March 21, 2021.



Residents are currently in a state of shock and wondering who could have killed the man.



The man who is yet to be identified had a wire tied to his belly as well as his legs tied with a red cloth with his hands also tied to his back.



The body has since been deposited at the Specialist Hospital morgue for autopsy.



The Ghana Police Service has also begun an investigation into the matter.