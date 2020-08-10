You are here: HomeNews2020 08 10Article 1030387

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Man killed and dumped in salt production pond

File photo: Some body parts of the deceased are reported to have been removed


An unidentified person has been killed and dumped in a salt production site at Fiifi Pratt, near Kosoa in the Gomoa East District, Central Region.

The Assemblyman for Nyanyano Upper Electoral area, Joshua Mireye disclosed that, some body parts of the deceased person have been removed.

According to him, the perpetrators have not been identified yet

“I believe the person was killed and dumped at the salt production site in my Assembly to cover up for the bad deeds of what was done,” he opined.

He assured that the police will commence investigation into the incident.

