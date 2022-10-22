Man killed and dumped in front of Mankessim police station

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A man believed to be in his mid-20s has been killed and dumped in front of the Mankessim police station in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region Friday evening.



Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan revealed that the deceased was dumped by two men in a moving vehicle on the Mankessim to Ajumako Highway



The deceased is not known in the area.



Some eyewitnesses said they saw the deceased fall from the taxi and they thought he was a mentally ill person but they later got to know that he was sane.



According to them, they were unable to take the registration number of the taxi car which had three men onboard.



On inspecting the deceased body was a handkerchief tied around the deceased neck which suspected the culprit beat him up and broke his neck.



A search in the bag of the deceased who had a handkerchief tied around his neck saw a toothbrush, sponge, safety boot, shirt, and Malta Guinness drink he bought.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Saltpond Government Hospital Mortuary.



The Mankessim Police have commenced an investigation into the murder.



