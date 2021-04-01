Man jailed for stealing decoder & defecating in utensils of friend

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Atebubu has sentenced Daniel Sanbiani, a carpenter to nine-month imprisonment for stealing a multi-tv decoder.



The convict was sentenced on his own plea by the court which, was presided over by His Lordship Joseph Twumesi.



The convict stole the decoder from his bosom friend, one Elijah Brako.



After stealing the decoder, he reportedly defecated in some cooking utensils belonging to the friend and covered them.



He confessed to the crime after he was arrested by the Police.



He was arraigned before the court today, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, where he pleaded guilty.



Daniel Sanbiani said he defecated in the utensils because he was suffering from a running g stomach.



Police Prosecutor Chief Inspector Isaac Banafo in prosecuting the case said the convict was arrested for stealing and led the police where he kept the decoder.



According to him, Daniel confessed to the crime saying after stealing he felt the urge to defecate and because he had no option, he used the utensils.



When the judge asked if it was true that he stole the decoder and also defecated into the utensils, he confessed saying it was true.



He was then convicted on his own plea.



