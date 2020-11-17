Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: Class FM

Man jailed 5 years for butchering friend over GH¢5 worth of bread

The victim, Ayittey Joshua

A circuit court presided over by Her Honour Mrs Mariam Affoh, has sentenced Richard Arku, alias ‘Dadabi’, to five years in prison for butchering a colleague over GHS5 worth of bread at Nkurakan in the Yilo Krobo municipality.



The accused person’s charges were read to him and his plea taken before pleading guilty to the charge.



He was then convicted.



The accused person was taken to the Koforidua Prison to commence his sentence.



Narrating the incident to the media, Ayittey Joshua said: “When I was returning home in the evening, I bought GHS5 worth of bread. So, I met Tetteh Dadabi, who I play a lot with. He collected the bread and escorted me home. I was with another friend. Then all of a sudden, Tettey Dadabi varnished with the bread.”



He continued: “So, my friend said we should go and search for him in his house but while in the house, the boy entered with a cutlass threatening to kill us. It was an ambush. I had nothing to defend myself, so, he attacked me with a cutlass; cut my knee, my upper arm, and my back”.



The victim has since been treated and discharged by doctors.

