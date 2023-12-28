You are here: HomeNews2023 12 28Article 1905062

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 28 December 2023

mynewsgh.com

Man jailed 28 years for sodomy

A 36-year-old unemployed man has been jailed for Twenty-Eight (28) years in hard labour by a Cape Coast Circuit Court for pleading guilty to sodomy.

Kwabena Opoku, the accused was on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, put before the Cape Coast Circuit Court 2 on two counts of Defilement and pleaded guilty before the court presided over by Her Worship Mrs. Veronique Praba Tetteh.

The facts and the charge sheet were read over and explained to the accused person but he pleaded guilty to Count 1 and Count 2 and was convicted on his plea of guilty and sentenced to 14 years on each count to run conservatively.

The accused has since been sent to Ankaful prison to commence his sentence.

