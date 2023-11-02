Man jailed 20 years with hard labour for defiling his stepdaughter

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A father has been jailed for 20 years in Asamankese for defiling his 12-year-old stepchild in Lower West Akim Municipality.



Kofi Amankwah was jailed for 20 years with hard labour by the Asamankese Circuit Court, presided over by Justice Abass Abubakar Adams, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.



Rainbow Radio’s Prince Collins Bennin, who was at the Asamankese Circuit Court, reported that Kofi Amankwah, after defiling his stepdaughter in September 2023, threatened to kill her if she told her mother.



“Kofi Amankwah stays with the wife and her stepdaughter, and after defiling the girl outside, he threatens her that he will kill her if she tells anyone. The child couldn’t tell anyone when it happened the first time, but he rapped her again in their cocoa farm, and even with that, she couldn’t tell anyone.”



“It was the mother who noticed some changes in her daughter, and upon questioning, the girl told the truth, and the mother immediately reported the issue to the police. Upon pleading guilty to the charge, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison,” Collins reported.