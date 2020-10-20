Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Man jailed 15 years for robbing victim of Infinix mobile phone in Accra

The police is on a manhunt for his accomplice currently on the run

A 28-year-old armed robber has been convicted by an Accra Circuit Court to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour



The robber Emmanuel Bortey is said to have robbed his victim of his Infinix Note S mobile phone and inflicted severe wounds on his victim’s stomach, left hand and shoulders.



The victim is said to have lodged a complaint with Nungua Police station on 6 October, 20 and Emmanuel Bortey was arrested on October 8.



Subsequently, Emmanuel Bortey was arraigned before Circuit Court 11, presided over by Her Worship, Mrs Priscilla Mireku, where he pleaded guilty to the charges of robbery and causing harm, hence the sentence.



The police is on a manhunt for his accomplice currently on the run, for him to also face the law.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.