Source: Ghanaian Times

Man in trouble for attempting to disarm policewoman

The 30-year-old suspect was arrested and handed over to the police

A 30-old-man who allegedly attempted disarming a policewoman of her gun has been arrested by the police in Accra.



Seyram Tony Adonu is in the custody of the police assisting in investigations, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Accra Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO), disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra.



She said on July 29, 2020, at about 2 p.m., the police received reports that Adonu approached a policewoman (name withheld) around the Accra Post Office area and for no reason attempted to snatch from her the police AK 47 rifle in her possession.



DSP Tenge said the policewoman overpowered the suspect with the help of city guards from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, adding that suspect was arrested and handed over to the police.



She said the suspect told the police that, he did not know what came over him, but something pushed him to disarm the policewoman.



The police PRO said he would be arraigned soon.





