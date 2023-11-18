Man in his twenties beaten to death for allegedly stealing a wheelbarrow

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A young man in his twenties was butchered to death by unknown assailants in the Oforikrom Municipality’s Deduako-Mampong Hemaa.



On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the deceased was seen tied to an electricity pole at the town bus station with many knife wounds all over his body.



He has been identified by his nickname, Coma



Rainbow Radio’s Abdul Malik Anokye reported from the scene that the young man died as a result of the deep machete wounds.



He said the deceased was a known thief in the region and may have been attacked for allegedly stealing a wheelbarrow.



He stated that some of the residents claimed the young man was alive when he was observed tied to the pool but could not offer any assistance due to fear.



They stated that certain opinion leaders alerted police to the incident, but the guy died before they arrived.



According to the residents, health officials confirmed Coma’s death after police officers took him to the hospital for treatment.