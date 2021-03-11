General News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Man in critical condition after car crash on Accra-Tema motorway

The victim had the Muslim Holy Book Quran on his laps when the accident occurred

A yet to be identified man is battling for his life after he run into a stationary truck on the Tema Motorway Thursday afternoon.



An eye witness, Stephen Manu tells GHONE TV that the victim who had muttered that he was from the mosque while he was being rescued had the Muslim Holy Book Quran on his laps when the accident occurred.



According to him, the victim run into the stationary truck containing coconut and parked on the left-wing of the road and somersaulted twice before falling into a ditch on the other side.



He has since been rushed to the Tema General Hospital with serious injuries to his head.



The accident has created a huge traffic holdup on the Tetteh Quarshie to Tema stretch of the Motorway.



The Police are on the grounds to ensure law and order.