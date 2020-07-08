Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: GNA

Man in court for defiling eight year old pupil

Maxwell Appiah, a 21-year-old Aluminum Fabricator accused of defiling his eight year old niece at Teshie has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court charged with defilement.



Appiah who was without legal representation however denied the offence and the court presided over by Mrs. Christiana Cann admitted him to bail in the sum of GHC50,000.00 with two sureties one to be justified with a landed property.



“The title deed of the property must be deposited at the Court’s Registry pending the determination of the case,” the court ordered. Appiah is to reappear on July 22.



Chief Inspector Judith B. Asante who held the brief of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo said, the complainant is a trader and the mother of the victim while the victim is a class two pupil and the accused is a Senior High School graduate.



Prosecution said the complainant is the younger sister of accused’s mother.



Prosecution said usually the complainant leaves the victim under the care of her elder sister whenever she goes out to sell in the evening.



Prosecution said due to that the victim became familiar with the accused who often play with the victim too.



Prosecution said Appiah took advantage of that and started having sex with the victim and usually threatens the victim not to reveal the act to anyone or he would beat her.



The Prosecution said “This went on until June 21, this year when during the night the accused on seeing the absence of their parents lured the victim into the hall and started having sex with her. In the process, one Lizzy who was then hanging clothes behind the room spotted them through the window,” the Prosecution recounted.



The prosecution said Lizzy, a witness in the case then alerted the complainant’s son who also informed the complainant.



She said a report was made to the Police Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit at Nungua where a medical report form was issued to the complainant to take the victim to the hospital for examination and treatment.



She said when the medical report was submitted to the Police, Appiah was picked up by the Police.





