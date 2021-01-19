Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: GNA

Man in Police grips for stabbing motor rider

Adzi was arrested by a mob from Adaklu-Waya after the incident

Kwaku Adzi, 28, an unemployed native of Vedome, near Adaklu-Waya, has been arrested after stabbing a motor rider whom he had asked to assist to get to Vedome on Sunday.



Adzi was arrested by a mob from Adaklu-Waya after the incident.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr Alex Yeboah, who is the acting Ho Municipal Police Commander told the Ghana News Agency that the suspect after engaging the motorbike rider, Wonder Agbenyenufe, 26, stabbed him midway through the journey in the right rib grounding the bike.



He said Adzi again pounced on the victim and tried to strangulate and forcefully break the neck of the victim.



He said suspect after overpowering the victim, who bled profusely sped-off with the new unregistered Sanya motorbike.



ASP Yeboah said the victim, who was spared his mobile phone was able reached out for support from some friends who rushed to his safety, whisking him first to the Waya Police post to report the incident where the victim was subsequently issued with medical report form to attend hospital.



He said Adzi, who was boasting of landing a new motorbike at Vedome was arrested by a mob, who handed him over to the Waya Police and subsequently transferred to the Ho Police Command.



He said the suspect would be arraigned as soon as investigations were complete.



ASP Yeboah, entreated motorbike riders to be conscious of their personal security, particularly on lonely roads, engagement with strangers and commended the community for rising to the occasion.



He urged others to emulate their example since “policing is a shared responsibility.”