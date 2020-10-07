Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Man in Police grips for allegedly killing German girlfriend and daughter at Kokrobite

Neighbours say the three had been living together since January 2020

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 43-year-old Burkinabe man on suspicion of murdering his German girlfriend and her 13-year-old-daughter at their residence in Kokrobite, Accra.





The accused is currently under investigation for secretly burying the two at the bushy area within their residence.





People who live in the neighbourhood told the Police that the three had been living together since January 2020, until the sudden disappearance of the two.





A strong stench from the neighbourhood and obvious absence of the woman and her daughter prompted neighbours to lodge a complaint with the Police at Kokrobite leading to the discovery of the bodies of the deceased.





An exhumation order from Court is being executed for the bodies to be exhumed to undergo autopsy as part of the investigation.





