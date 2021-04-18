Man impregnates 17-year-old disabled daughter at Jeikrodua

Regional News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

A 48-year-old lotto agent, Kofi Agbavitor, has been arrested for impregnating his 17-year-old disabled daughter at Jeikrodua near Kasoa.



The victim disclosed her ordeal to a resident in the neighbourhood who also reported the matter to the police.



According to police sources, the victim who is two months pregnant said her father often slept with her at night when her other sister is not around.



Their mother left the home after the marriage with the suspect broke down.



Reports say the suspect initially impregnated his first daughter and aborted the pregnancy for her. The victim told the police her father has threatened to kill them should they open up to anyone.



The matter has been handed over to the Kasoa division of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU).



