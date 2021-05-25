Man grabbed over sex with eight-year stepdaughter

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: GNA

A 43-year-old unemployed man has been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly having sex with his eight-year-old

stepdaughter at Ofankor in Accra.



Kwaw Ermerleh Agovi is said to have sneaked into the victim’s room to have sex with her.



Agovi’s 18-year-old daughter, however, caught him red handed and a report was made to the Police.



He has, however, pleaded not guilty to defilement.



The Court, presided over by Mrs. Christina Cann, admitted Agovi to bail in the sum of GHC60,000 with three sureties, two of whom are to be civil or public servants earning not less than GHC3,500 as net salary at the end of the month.



The Court restrained Agovi from getting closer to where the victim resides currently.



The matter has been adjourned to Monday, June 14, for the Case Management Conference.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, said the complainant was the 18-year biological daughter of the accused person.



It said the accused person resided in a three-bedroom self-contained apartment at Ofankor, with both daughters.



According to Inspector Atimbire, the victim and the complainant had their rooms, while Agovi and the victim’s mother also had their room.



The prosecution said Agovi had been sneaking into the victim’s room to have sexual intercourse with her.



However, on at about 0500 hours on Saturday, April 24, Agovi’s older daughter saw her sister crying and when she asked what was wrong, she informed her that their father had been having sex with her.



The prosecution said she consoled her sister and decided to monitor their father to confirm the allegation.



She, subsequently, found that Agovi was sneaking into her sister’s room at midnight.



The prosecution said at about midnight on Thursday, April 29, he entered her room, undressed himself as well as his daughter, and in the process, his older daughter entered the room.



The prosecution said Agovi threatened to kill her if she mentioned the incident to anyone or report to the Police.



The prosecution said for fear of her life, she run away from home. However, on Wednesday, May 12, she reported the matter to the Domestic Violence Victim’s Support Unit, Tesano.



It said Agovi was picked up and the victim was also medically examined and a full report was submitted on her.