General News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: GNA

Man grabbed after allegedly bolting with rented vehicle

File photo

A 40-year-old unemployed man, accused of stealing a rented a Toyota Corolla vehicle valued at GH¢55,000 at Dansoman, Thursday, appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.



Akoto Osei, has, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing.



But the Court, presided over by Ellen Ofei Ayeh, remanded Osei into Police custody to reappear on July 20.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ohene Agyei said David Dzakah, the complainant, was the manager of Addison Lee Ghana Limited, a car rental company based in Dansoman; while Osei resided at Weija.



On March 9, this year, Osei rented the vehicle, with registration number GT 4646-16, from the Company at GH¢230.00 per day for a four-day programme in Accra, he said.



Osei made a part payment GH¢690 and promised to pay the balance of GH¢230.00 upon the return of the vehicle on the fourth day.



However, on March 12, which was the fourth day, Osei failed to return the vehicle and it was also detected that the tracking device fixed on the vehicle had been disconnected.



Mr Dzakah, two days later, reported the matter to the Police who contacted Osei on phone.



He told the Police that he was at Ada and promised to return the vehicle the following day.



The Prosecution said Osei, however, switched off his phone, following which information about him was sent to other car rental companies within and outside Accra.



On June 26, this year, Osei went to another car rental company in Labone to rent another car, but he was arrested, it said.



He was then escorted to the Police at Dansoman for further investigations.



In his caution statement, the accused stated that he gave the vehicle to a friend by name Kofi Arhin but did not know his residence.



When Arhin was contacted on his mobile phone, he promised to return the vehicle to the Dansoman Police Station on June 30, this year, but failed to do so,” the Prosecution added.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.