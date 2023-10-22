Man found hanging from a tree in suspected act of suicide

Regional News of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Correspondence from Eastern Region



Residents in Kpong, in the Eastern Region, found the lifeless body of a man hanging from a tree in the neighbourhood, near the Volta Lake, on Saturday.



The man was found dead by residents, who identified him as the man they had seen roaming in the area the previous night and a few hours before discovering his remains.



Assemblyman for Kpong Zongo Electoral Area, Gershon Amaglo, who informed the Kpong Police of the situation, explained that the deceased was not known in the immediate locality where he supposedly took his life.



A bag found with the suspect, assumed to be in his fifties, contained a mobile phone and a brown envelope containing a white envelope stamped with the figure 666. A small red purse containing a ring was also found in the white envelope.



Police sources told GhanaWeb that the deceased, based on his appearance, appeared to be a traveler and a stranger in the community, as nobody could identify him.



“…we were not able to identify the body and it’s like the person was travelling from one place to another and he came to Kpong and I don’t know what actually happened because we saw his luggage and his bags and other things…all the people around say they don’t know him,” said the police source.



The deceased, though spotted Friday evening and Saturday dawn by some residents of the area, is however yet to be identified by any member of the community.



The police source intimated: “According to them, he was in town the previous night moving from one place to another…but nobody told us he knows him…even this dawn, people said they saw him.”



On-the-spot checks on the body revealed some cuts and bruises on the forehead of the deceased. Despite these, the police, however, said it’s too early to suggest foul play in the suspected case of suicide.



“If you check his forehead, there was a small mark there, and then he was bleeding from the nose as if he fell on the forehead. We cannot actually tell [if there was foul play] but we’re doing some investigations,” he disclosed.

Meanwhile, the body has been moved to the Atua government hospital for preservation and post-mortem examination.