Man found dead with his hands tied to his back and his eyes removed

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

A man in his thirties has allegedly been murdered by an unidentified group of people.



The young man was allegedly beaten, tied, and had his eyes removed.



He was reportedly found with his hands tied behind him and his eyeballs in his hands.



He has been identified as Akwasi Tweneboah, also known as Akwasi Budo.



The incident is said to have occurred on Saturday, November 11, 2023, in his room at Kronum Aboahia Otumfour’s Last Stop in the Suame municipality of the Ashanti Region.



Speaking with Hon. Elvis Nyantakyi, also known as ‘Yes Madam’, the local assembly member, he stated that Akwasi Budo is a fine gentleman who resides in the same home with his mother and his three children.



He described the occurrence as gruesome and tragic.



He wondered why some individuals would be so evil as to murder the young man, bind his hands, and remove his eyes.



Some people suspect he was killed by fellow con artists with whom he may have had a falling out.



The body was recovered and deposited at the mortuary by local police.



They have since launched an investigation into the incident.