Man found dead with bruises and cuts on the head

Regional News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A middle-aged man has been found dead in Akumadan, a suburb in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region.



Pupils of the Akumadan Roman Basic School discovered the body in the school park on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.



The pupils later informed opinion leaders of the community, and the police were subsequently notified.



When officers arrived at the scene, the deceased had blood oozing from the nose.



He also had bruises and cuts on the head and parts of the body.



He was yet to be identified by anyone from the community since most of the residents said they had never set eyes on him.



Rainbowradioonline.com gathered that residents in the area are devastated by the incident.



The body has since been deposited at the mortuary while the police investigate the matter.