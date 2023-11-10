Man found dead with blood oozing from the nose in Offinso North

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 10 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A middle-aged man has been found dead in Akumadan, a suburb in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti region.



Pupils of the Akumadan Roman Basic School discovered the body in the school park Wednesday morning.



The pupils later informed opinion leaders of the community, and the police were subsequently notified.



When officers arrived at the scene, the deceased had blood oozing from the nose.



He also had bruises and cuts on the head and parts of the body.



He has yet to be identified by anyone since residents say he is unknown to them.



Rainbowradioonline.com gathered that residents in the area are devastated by the incident.



The body has since been deposited at the mortuary while the police investigate the matter.