Man found dead in galamsey pit at Kwabeng

General News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A 22-year-old man, has been found dead in a galamsey pit at Akyem Kwabeng in the Eastern Region, the Police have reported.



According to a Police situational report sighted by Angelonline.com.gh, the lifeless body of Nicholas Bokom was found in a galamsey pit at Apampatia on 25th March, 2021 at 1:50pm.



This was found after divers swam into the mining pit and retrieved the lifeless body of the male adult following complaints from residents.



“The body of deceased was carefully inspected but there were no physical marks of violence to suggest foul play. Deceased was wearing only a multi coloured boxer shorts. Body of deceased photographed and conveyed to Chad morgue, Ankaase for preservation awaiting autopsy.,” the situational report concluded.