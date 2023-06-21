Man found dead in a suspicious suicide case at Gomoa Nyanyano

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A man in his 30s was discovered dead in a suspected suicide incident at Gomoa Nyanyano in the Central Region’s Gomoa District.



The young man was discovered hanging in an unfinished building.



He was discovered with sand samples on his head and some markings in the form of teeth bites on his shoulders.



According to residents, the young man is not known in the community.



Kwame Alex, reporting on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.,5Fm, said the body was discovered today, Wednesday, June 21, 2023.



The police were notified, and the body was later recovered and deposited at the mortuary.



He stated that a ladder and a shirt were discovered at the scene.



He went on to say that a further search of the body revealed a mobile device with the battery and sim card removed and placed in a black polythene bag.



Some residents, including the Assembly member, who spoke to the reporter, said they ruled out suicide because the way the man was hanging suggested he was murdered somewhere and brought to the scene by the people who killed him.