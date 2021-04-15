Man found dead in a river

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 15 April 2021

A 31-year-old man at Mim in the Asunafo North Municipal of Ahafo Region Kwaku Gyimah who is popularly known as has been found dead.



He went missing for three days but was discovered him dead by a riverside.



Information gathered by Rainbowradioonline.com indicates that K2 drowned Monday evening when he visited the river.



Narrating the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm, Fatao Fuseini said the family described the death as painful.



He stated that the deceased hired a motor rider to drop him at the riverside to go and conduct an unknown business.



Upon reaching the riverside, he asked the rider to go back where he picked him and bring his friend.



The rider did as he was told but upon reaching the riverside with the friend, Mr. Gyimah was nowhere to be found.



They later saw the shirt he wore lying by the riverside.



It was at that point they realized he had drowned.



They then began a search in the river but their efforts proved futile.



They later engaged the services of a traditional priestess to perform some rites so the body could be retrieved from the river.



The priestess discovered Mr. Gyimah has cursed hence the reason he drowned.



She later invited another traditional priest who assisted her in performing some rituals to retrieve the body.



The body was washed ashore on Wednesday after the rites had been performed on Monday.



The curse was reversed with the family presenting groundnut paste, tiger nuts, and a virgin goat, three fowls, eggs, and bottles of schnapps.



The body has since been buried.



Meanwhile, it has emerged that the deceased and two other friends were cursed by someone they offended.



The two others have been advised to seek help or they could die just like their departed friend.



