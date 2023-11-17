Man found dead in a cemetery with hands tied

Regional News of Friday, 17 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A man in his early thirties was discovered dead in Mankessim Cemetery in the Central Region’s Mfantseman Municipality.



According to accounts, the deceased is unknown in the area but is suspected of having been beaten to death before being dumped in the cemetery.



He was found with several markings and wounds on his body.



His hands were bound by a rope.



Some locals in the area told the press that they believe the body was dumped at the cemetery three days ago because it had begun to decompose.



Meanwhile, other people have raised concerns over the occurrence and have asked the police to look into it and bring the perpetrators to justice.



The police have launched an investigation and have urged the public for any information that will assist in uncovering the circumstances behind the deceased’s death.