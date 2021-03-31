Man found dead in Weija Lake after spillage

General News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

A middle-aged man has been found dead in the Weija Lake hours after the spillage of the flood gates of the dam.



The man was found dead by the NADMO team patrolling the banks of the lake after the much-anticipated opening of the dam on Tuesday.



Reports indicate that the man might have fallen into the lake about two days ago.



Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) yesterday announced that it will commence spillage of excess water from the Weija Dam Tuesday 30th March, 2021.



That, according to the company, has become necessary because of the sudden rise of the level of the dam from 46.2 feet to 48.1 feet with a 24-hour period.



A statement signed by the PRO for the Ghana Water Company limited, Stanley Martey, noted that the safe operating level of the Weija Dam is 47ft, however, the level has risen to 48.1ft within a day, thereby prompting the spillage exercise to prevent a possible collapse of the dam.



According to the statement, Management of the company has informed the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), the National Security, Bureau of National Investigation (BNI), Chiefs, District Assembly, opinion leaders and all stakeholders downstream the dam to be in readiness or evacuate the area to avoid any eventuality.



