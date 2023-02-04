Man found dead, bound to a tree with mouth taped identified by family

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 4 February 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The lifeless body of an unidentified man believed to be in his 40s discovered in a cocoa farm between Abrakaso and Krakrom at Sekyere South in the Agona District has been identified by his family.



The man has been identified as Clement Asiedu, a 42-year-old man, a taxi driver-cum fitter.



His family disclosed that some individuals picked up his taxi and asked him to drop them off in the area where he was killed.



According to them, he did not return home until they received the unfortunate news of his death.



NADMO Director George Akwasi Gyempeh speaking on Nyankonto Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm confirmed that the family came to the area Thursday evening to identify the body.



The taxi he drove was a Toyota Vitz with registration number AS 7304-22.



He said they suspect the passengers who hired hird his service could have killed him and snatched the taxi from him.