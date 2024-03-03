Man fined GH¢2,400 for destroying GWCL meter

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

A 20 -year-old man, Abdul Abubakar Sadiq, has been convicted to a fine of GH¢2,400 by the Weija Circuit Court, for intentionally and unlawfully causing damage to a water meter belonging to the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).



Sadiq, a Nigerian, was convicted last Thursday, on his admission of guilt, by the court, presided over by James Kojo Botah, after his first appearance on February 23.



He will in default serve six months in prison in hard labour.

The convict will appear again on April 11, 2024 for the charge of stealing, which he pleaded not guilty.



The facts are that the management of GWCL Accra West Region, caused the arrest of Sadiq on February 23, after he was caught by a resident of Kasoa Amanfrom Toptown, with a water meter and a standpipe tap in his sack.



Sadiq, who was earlier seen strolling in the area with his scrap dealer’s truck was said to have entered a compound and broke the meter and put it in a sack.



But, luck eluded him as the noise of the breakage raised the alarm, leading to his arrest and subsequent detention at Amanfro Police Station, Kasoa, in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.



In September 2023, Marvin Godwin, also a Nigerian, was arrested in Kasoa Nyanyano for similar meter theft and was convicted by the Ofaakor Circuit Court, presided over by Mrs Linda Amissah.



Meanwhile, the Accra West Region Communications Manager of the GWCL, Mrs Solace A. M. Akomeah, said stealing of water meters was one of the challenges the company was faced with in its operations with Kasoa/Nyanyano area being notorious for the illegal activities of criminals.



He said “barely a day passes without our district offices in those communities receiving reports of missing meters,” adding that the challenge impedes the GWCL’s objective of achieving a 100 per cent metering ratio nationwide.



“It is important to note that without water meters, our customers are billed on estimates, a situation which usually generates undue tension between them (customers) and our commercial officers,” the Accra West Region Communications Manager said.



“As we seek to win the battle against meter stealing, we will bring all culprits to book and ensure they receive the appropriate punishments. The public is therefore encouraged to be on the lookout for such miscreants and report them to the police for redress,” Mrs Akomeah said.