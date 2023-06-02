Man exhibits unusual strength, uses teeth to lift full bag of cement

General News of Friday, 2 June 2023

A man by name Shapiro has appeared in multiple videos on Twitter, exhibiting an unusual kind of strength.



In the videos shared by more than one account on the microblogging platform, the man, who is said to be resident in Cape Coast, in the Central Region, is seen carrying full bags of cement in varyingly surprising ways.



In one of the videos, the man, Shapiro, is standing by an offloading truck.



While the men on the truck mount as many as 5 cement bags on his back.



Each of those bags, however, weigh 50kg, making a total of 250 kg on his back, but he carries them with little ease, at least as can be seen in the videos.



And all the while, his face lights up with smiles.



"Easy 200kg on his back like it’s nothing. That’s crazy!" one of the captions on the videos said.



In another video, while some men in the background hail him, he easily lifts a full bag of cement from the ground, with his teeth, and walks away with it.



"This Guys in Cape Coast - Shapiro has superhuman strength. A friend sent me this and I thought I'd share. Unbelievable," another video caption said.



